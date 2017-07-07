Obasanjo and His Lineage Will Be Wiped Out If He Attempts to Stop Biafra – Kanu

The leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his entire lineage will die, if he makes any effort to stop the Biafra agitation.

Kanu slammed the ex-President when he addressed a group of IPOB members, who paid him a solidarity visit in Umuahia.

Mr. Kanu’s threat came after former President Obasanjo commented that Nigerians must do everything possible to stop the campaigning for the secession of Biafra, a cause spearheaded by Mr. Kanu.

The former president made the comment on Tuesday while speaking at the International Conference Centre in Abuja during the launch of the biography of the late Brigadier Zakariya Maimalari. He stressed that a failure to put an end to the Biafra agitation could lead to a repeat of the 1966 coup and the other events that eventually culminated in the civil war.

The Biafran agitator responded with a threat to the elder statesman.

“I remember Obasanjo calling us names. They said we must eliminate Kanu and for those words coming out from his mouth, he is going to die,” Mr. Kanu declared.

“I told Obasanjo that I have given instructions to IPOB should anything happen to me. Everything that comes from Obasanjo’s lineage will die the same day at the same time. It is a standing instruction to IPOB.

“Wherever they are, we will kill them ourselves at the same time, the same day, 12 noon, wherever we find them all over the world. I am not like anything they have seen before,” Mr. Kanu boasted.

