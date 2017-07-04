Gowon, Obasanjo Express Regret over Military’s Incursion in Politics – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Gowon, Obasanjo Express Regret over Military's Incursion in Politics
THISDAY Newspapers
Sad memories of the bloodbath during the January and July 1966 coups resurfaced Tuesday in Abuja, with two former military Heads of State, General Yakubu Gowon and Olusegun Obasanjo expressing regret over the military's incursion into politics.
I have no regret retiring politicaly-exposed officers, says Obasanjo
Gowon, Obasanjo warn against repeat of 1966 violence
Gowon, Obasanjo extol virtues of Maimalari, first Nigerian Army regular combatant
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!