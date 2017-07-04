Pages Navigation Menu

Gowon, Obasanjo Express Regret over Military’s Incursion in Politics – THISDAY Newspapers

Gowon, Obasanjo Express Regret over Military's Incursion in Politics
Sad memories of the bloodbath during the January and July 1966 coups resurfaced Tuesday in Abuja, with two former military Heads of State, General Yakubu Gowon and Olusegun Obasanjo expressing regret over the military's incursion into politics.
