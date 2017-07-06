Obasanjo dismisses calls for division

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday in Kano dismissed calls by those advocating for the division of Nigeria, advising them to expunge such mindset.

Obasanjo, who visited Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at the Government House to commiserate with the people of Kano over the demise of Maitama Sule, called on those clamouring for the country’s division to dismiss such notions in their minds and conscience.

According to him, Nigeria is a land of prosperity, where Nigerians must continue to learn from each other, live in peace and be their brothers’ keeper.

Obasanjo, who insisted that Nigeria is a country where everyone is a stakeholder, said the thought of a divisible Nigeria should disappear from the minds of those leading such a campaign.

The former President, who extolled the virtues of the late Dan Masanin, said Nigerians need to learn from his experience, wisdom and what he believed and preached, which he said would continue to pass to the next generation.

However, he described the later Maitama Sule as a patriotic Nigerian, whose shoes would be difficult to fill, since”majority of his contemporaries are no more”.

