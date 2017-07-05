Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obasanjo gives clue on how to prevent another civil war

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has said that the only way to stop another civil war in the country is the immediate removal of soldiers who have the backing of political office holder from the army in order to prevent the occurrence of another civil war. According to report, the former president gave …

The post Obasanjo gives clue on how to prevent another civil war appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.