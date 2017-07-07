Pages Navigation Menu

Obasanjo: Nnamdi Kanu Needs Change Of Mentality

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has restated that those agitating for the breakup of Nigeria are making the wrong stand and require a mentality change. Condemning those calling for the breakup of the country, Obasanjo, remarked that the problem of the country was not in its structure, but in the ‘mentality’ of its citizens. Speaking…

