Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Kano Governor, Ganduje Over Maitama Sule Death (Photos)

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Governor of Niger State Abubakar Sanni Bello & Gov. Of Adamawa with Former President Obasanjo at Kano government house earlier today on a condolence visit to H.E Gov. Umar Ganduje over the death of Danmasanin Kano.

May his soul rest in peace

