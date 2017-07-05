Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Kano Governor, Ganduje Over Maitama Sule Death (Photos)
Governor of Niger State Abubakar Sanni Bello & Gov. Of Adamawa with Former President Obasanjo at Kano government house earlier today on a condolence visit to H.E Gov. Umar Ganduje over the death of Danmasanin Kano.
May his soul rest in peace
The post Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Kano Governor, Ganduje Over Maitama Sule Death (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!