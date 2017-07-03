Obasanjo urges two-track approach for ECOWAS currency – New Business Ethiopia
|
Stears News
|
Obasanjo urges two-track approach for ECOWAS currency
New Business Ethiopia
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) should adopt a two-track approach to the introduction of a common currency, with countries that are ready being allowed to go ahead with implementation initially, former Nigerian President …
Financial integration in West Africa
EU 'II Not Increase Financial Support To Nigeria -Envoy
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!