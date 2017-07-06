Obasanjo Was The Head Of State When I Was In Primary School Till Today He Is Still Relevant In Political Discussions – Nnamdi Kanu

IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu has replied Former Nigeria’s President over his latest comment that Nigerians should do everything possible to stop hi from agitating for Biafra.

In His Words..He said.. We Will not have people like Obasanjo to contend with Obasanjo. I remember when i was in primary school in those days , they said that the head of state is coming, that head of state then was obasanjo and till today he is still relevant in political discussion, that is how terrible how horrible Nigeria can be.

WATCH HIS FULL SPEECH BELOW..

