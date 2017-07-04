Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obasanjo who gave PDP relevance in South-West has torn its card into shreds- Aregbesola

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

*Says the party is dead totally Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has on Tuesday stated that the Peoples Democratic Party? PDP has lost its relevance in the South-Western part of Nigeria with the turning into shreds of the party’s membership card by the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo who brought the party to the region. This was even as the Governor warned the opposition party against importing into the state hoodlums and mercenaries for the purpose of unleashing mayhem during the coming Osun West Senatorial by-election.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.