Obasanjo who gave PDP relevance in South-West has torn its card into shreds- Aregbesola

*Says the party is dead totally Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has on Tuesday stated that the Peoples Democratic Party? PDP has lost its relevance in the South-Western part of Nigeria with the turning into shreds of the party’s membership card by the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo who brought the party to the region. This was even as the Governor warned the opposition party against importing into the state hoodlums and mercenaries for the purpose of unleashing mayhem during the coming Osun West Senatorial by-election.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

