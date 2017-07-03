Obaseki condoles Nigeria, Kano Govt over Maitama Sule

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has mourned elder statesman, Alhaji Maitama Sule, who died early Monday Morning, describing him as a great leader, who contributed immensely to peace, development and security in the country as Minister for National Guidance, a portfolio established to assist the president in tackling corruption.

In his condolence message endorsed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. John Mayaki, to the people and government of Kano state, Governor Obaseki recalled that the former minister actively engaged in the promotion of peace and security in the continent, working tirelessly through various diplomatic initiatives as Nigeria’s representative to the United Nations and as chairman of the United Nations Special Committee against Apartheid.

Mourning Alhaji Sule, the governor explained that words were unable to express his importance to the polity of Nigeria while he lived, adding that the elder statesman was a great leader full of wisdom.

He said, “On behalf of the Government and the People of Edo state, and myself, I wish to convey our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Government and People of Kano state and the entire Nation on the demise of Alhaji Maitama Sule”.

Obaseki said the late elderstatesman played a crucial role in promoting and facilitating the country’s steady tackling of corruption, growth and development.

“He contributed immensely to the steering of the country to economic prosperity just as he’s a great example to be emulated by the rest of Nigeria and other leaders in the sub-saharan Africa.

“I was particularly honoured and privileged to meet with him. I treasure the wisdom and knowledge he shared with me as an elder statesman with humility and grace”, Obaseki said.

The post Obaseki condoles Nigeria, Kano Govt over Maitama Sule appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

