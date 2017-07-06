Obaseki distances Edo govt from grazing bill – Vanguard
|
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
|
Obaseki distances Edo govt from grazing bill
Vanguard
Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Thursday said solution to nomadic problems in the state was not contained in the Anti-Grazing Bill currently before the House of Assembly. Obaseki. He made this known in Benin during a public hearing organized by assembly …
Edo rejects grazing land for cattle
Edo groups reject passage of grazing bill
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!