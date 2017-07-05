‘Obiano Behind Pro-Biafra Agitator’s Killings’ – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra on Tuesday said the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, lied over claims that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, had exonerated him from the killings of some pro-Biafran agitators at Nkpor, near Onitsha in 2016. The group insisted that the governor was allegedly culpable in the death of the victims, The PUNCH…

