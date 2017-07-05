Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Obiano Behind Pro-Biafra Agitator’s Killings’ – IPOB

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Indigenous People of Biafra on Tuesday said the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, lied over claims that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, had exonerated him from the killings of some pro-Biafran agitators at Nkpor, near Onitsha in 2016. The group insisted that the governor was allegedly culpable in the death of the victims, The PUNCH…

The post ‘Obiano Behind Pro-Biafra Agitator’s Killings’ – IPOB appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.