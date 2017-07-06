Obiano must go, has brought no development to Anambra – Uba

The Governorship Aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election, Sen. Andy Uba has said that the incumbent Governor of the state, Governor Willie Obiano must go because he has brought no tangible development to Anambra state.

Speaking with ward chairmen and other APC stakeholders in the state, Sen Uba faulted the government of the state led by Willie Obiano stating that it lacked direction.

In a statement issued by his media aide, the governoship aspirant and an astute politician said he was in the race to bring tangible developments to the state.

He stressed that vision and direction was key to any meaningful development in society adding that he already had a clear-cut vision for the state “when” elected as governor.”

“When you build industries, farms and other necessary infrastructure, you inadvertently create jobs. When you create jobs, you reduce crime and when you reduce crime, you improve lives and add more value and quality to the people.

“When all of these happen at the grassroots level, the state as a whole is uplifted and repositioned,” he said.

He further buttressed the need for grassroots development stressing that empowering people who can stand on their own will indirectly raise an army of financially viable society through capacity building.

Some of the stakeholders who met with the governorship aspirant drew his attention to the rising security challenges in the state.

They expressed worries over the short supply of election materials such as voters ‘ register,voters’ card, ballot paper adding that authenticity of such materials was also questionable.

They said if that is not addressed, such challenges would make it difficult to conduct a smooth primary election.

Sen. Uba however assured the party faithful that the primary election would be conducted in a smooth and peaceful manner.

“As I speak now, talks are on-going to put in place all the necessary security measures.

“Your safety is important to me so don’t be afraid. On the Election Day, come out and vote because it is your right.

“As for the election materials, I will make sure they are adequately provided and it will come directly from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) because that is the only authentic election body,” he said.

He thanked the people for their support while urging them to focus on winning the primary election first as the first step in unseating the current governor, Chief Willie Obiano.

