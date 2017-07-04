Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obinna Akukwe: Quit notice: In support of Arewa Youths; calls for arrest hypocritical

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

Arewa Youth came out last June with a quit notice to all Igbos residing in the north to leave the zone within three months and all hell was let loose on them. I am in support of the principles behind the quit notice on Igbos in the north but differs on the timing. Probably if […]

Obinna Akukwe: Quit notice: In support of Arewa Youths; calls for arrest hypocritical

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.