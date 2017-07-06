Oborevwori tasks monarchs on preservation of cultural values

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—

Oborevwori who spoke when he played host to the delegation from the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Emmanuel Sideso, Abe 1, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment towards addressing issues directly affecting Deltans.

He commended royal families in the state for their roles in maintaining traditional values and peace in the state, expressing gratitude to the monarch and the Uvwie traditional council of Chiefs for the visit.

Speaking earlier on behalf of the delegation, Chief Victor Otomiewo, said that the essence of the visit was to formally felicitate with him on his election as Speaker of the state House of Assembly.

Praying God to give the Speaker wisdom to pilot the affairs of the House, Otomiewo told Mr Oborevwori to uphold justice at all times, adding that justice promotes peace.

Present with the Speaker include, Majority Leader of the House, Tim Owhefere, Chief Whip, Mrs Pat Ajudua, Deputy Majority Leader, Preyor Oboro, Majority Whip, Mr Eric Oharisi, Efe Ofoburuku, Evance Ivwurie, Shola Daibo, Reuben Izeze among others.

The post Oborevwori tasks monarchs on preservation of cultural values appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

