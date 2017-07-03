Oche: NRC to block illegal level crossings in Lagos

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has said that all illegal level crossings within its Lagos District would soon be blocked, to stem incessant accidents. Mr Jerry Oche, the NRC’s District Manager for Lagos, told the Nigerian Pilot on Monday that efforts had been put in place to block all the illegal level crossings in Lagos, […]

