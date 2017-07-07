Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Off his Childish EP Milli drops video for ‘Work’ – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Off his Childish EP Milli drops video for 'Work'
Pulse Nigeria
The Up Next rapper shows off some fine dance moves in the song off his Childish EP. Published: 14:47 , Refreshed: 58 minutes ago; Abiola Solanke. Print; eMail · Music Aramide, Adina – 'Truth' · Pulse EP Review Milli ironically shows maturity with his
Milli – WorkDaily Post Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.