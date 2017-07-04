Pages Navigation Menu

Official: JAMB Direct Entry Registration Commencement Date For 2017 Announced

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The general public and most especially candidates seeking to pursue their undergraduate studies via Direct Entry are hereby inform that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the date for the 2017 Direct Entry registration. The Board made this announcement via its twitter handle today. The 2017 Direct Entry registration will commence on July …

