Official: JAMB Direct Entry Registration Commencement Date For 2017 Announced

The general public and most especially candidates seeking to pursue their undergraduate studies via Direct Entry are hereby inform that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the date for the 2017 Direct Entry registration. The Board made this announcement via its twitter handle today. The 2017 Direct Entry registration will commence on July …

The post Official: JAMB Direct Entry Registration Commencement Date For 2017 Announced appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

