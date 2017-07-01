“Officially a Doctor… after almost 10 years”: Read Craze Clown’s Inspiring Story

Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke popularly known as Craze Clown is a comedian, actor, and just recently, a doctor! He graduated on June 30, 2017 from Kharkiv National University “after almost 10 years of chasing medicine”. He shared a video of his graduation along with an inspiring story of his journey to where he is today. He wrote: Before […]

The post “Officially a Doctor… after almost 10 years”: Read Craze Clown’s Inspiring Story appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

