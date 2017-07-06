Pages Navigation Menu

Ofori-Atta faces Parliament over 3% VAT Flat rate – Starr 103.5 FM

Posted on Jul 6, 2017


Starr 103.5 FM

Ofori-Atta faces Parliament over 3% VAT Flat rate
Starr 103.5 FM
The Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to face parliament today, Thursday July 6, 2017 to answer questions over the controversial 3 percent VAT Flat Rate. The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on July 4, 2017 announced commencement of the …
