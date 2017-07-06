Ogenyi Onazi has decided to stay at Trabzonspor – Pulse Nigeria
Ogenyi Onazi has decided to stay at Trabzonspor
Having quit Trabzonspor, Onazi has made made a U-turn after reaching an agreement with the club. Published: 1 minute ago; Steve Dede. Print; eMail · Ogenyi Onazi play Ogenyi Onazi is staying with Trabzonspor after reaching a settlement with the club …
Onazi rescinds decision to leave Trabzonspor
