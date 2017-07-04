Pages Navigation Menu

Ogonis join calls for restructuring

Posted on Jul 4, 2017

The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People, MOSOP, has joined calls for the restructuring of Nigeria. MOSOP President, Legborsi Pyagbara, told newsmen in Port Harcourt that the Nigerian state can only continue to survive on the basis of equity and fairness to all ethnic groups in the country. Pyagbara also decried the alarming rate […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

