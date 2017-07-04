Ogonis join calls for restructuring
The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People, MOSOP, has joined calls for the restructuring of Nigeria. MOSOP President, Legborsi Pyagbara, told newsmen in Port Harcourt that the Nigerian state can only continue to survive on the basis of equity and fairness to all ethnic groups in the country. Pyagbara also decried the alarming rate […]
Ogonis join calls for restructuring
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!