Ogun PDP blasts Okupe over exit from party

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—The Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State has lambasted former Senior Special Assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan on Public Affairs, Dr. Doyin Okupe over his eventual exit from the party,describing it as good riddance and non-issue.

The party in a statement issued and signed by its state Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Adeniji ,described Okupe as an Abuja-based politician ‘who is unknown at his Iperu Ward 3, who has not offered any valuable participation at Ikenne local government.

Okupe had announced his exit from the PDP few days ago on the ground that the party has been irredeemably factionalised, adding tha this political future could not be actualised in the party.

like Okupe, the PDP shall overcome its challenges and bounce back to provide credible alternative to Nigerians,” the statement read.

