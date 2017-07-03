Ogun shut down 186 illegal health facilities

NO FEWER than 186 illegal health facilities across the state have been shut down in the last one year by the state government in order to curtail the intemperance activities of quackery among the health workers in the state. The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, made this known while addressing journalists in Abeokuta, against […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

