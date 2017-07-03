Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ogun shut down 186 illegal health facilities

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

NO FEWER than 186 illegal health facilities across the state have been shut down in the last one year by the state government in order to curtail the intemperance activities of quackery among the health workers in the state. The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, made this known while addressing journalists in Abeokuta, against […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.