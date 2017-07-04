Ogun shuts 186 fake health facilities in one year

The Ogun government says it has shut no fewer than 186 illegal health facilities in the last one year to check quackery. The Commissioner for Health, Dr Babatunde Ipaye, gave the figure while speaking with journalists on Tuesday in Abeokuta. He said those arrested by the monitoring team of the ministry following the exercise, were either guilty of operating with fake certificates, invalid licence or operating in health facilities without government authorisation.

