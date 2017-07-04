Ogun shuts 186 health facilities in 1 year

The Ogun government says it has shut no fewer than 186 illegal health facilities in the last one year to check quackery.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Babatunde Ipaye, gave the figure while speaking with journalists on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

He said those arrested by the monitoring team of the ministry following the exercise, were either guilty of operating with fake certificates, invalid licence or operating in health facilities without government authorisation.

”They have also been charged to court by the state government; some of them are awaiting trial,” he said.

Ipaye warned that the state would not condone any illegal health activity that could undermine its huge investment in the health sector.

He said that anyone caught engaging in unethical practices in any facility across the state would not be spared.

”The state government will not fold its arms for anybody to operate illegal health facilities; those who intend to do so or have been doing so should henceforth desist or be ready to face the full wrath of the law,’’ the commissioner said.

According to Ipaye, it is imperative for owners of health facilities in the state to revalidate their licences.

“Our inspection teams are ready to clamp down on anyone operating with fake certificate or expired licence,” he said.

