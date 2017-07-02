Pages Navigation Menu

Oh My Lord!!! Female Fans Just Send Me N’ude Pictures Randomly – Mr Do Something ‘Koker’ Reveals

Fast rising artiste , Koker in an interview with Saturday beats said his social media account has become else since he became a celebrity . He said people ask him for crazy things ranging from love advances to s*x advances. The kolewerk crooner also stated that there are some who genuinely ask for financial help …

