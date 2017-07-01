Ohaneze Ndigbo Slams IPOB For Calling For Boycott Of Anambra Polls – BuzzNigeria.com
Ohaneze Ndigbo Slams IPOB For Calling For Boycott Of Anambra Polls
Ohaneze Ndigbo, the apex-Igbo socio-cultural organization said though it was obvious that Ndigbo were suffering marginalization in the affairs of the country, Igbo was still part and parcel of Nigeria, adding that in seeking mitigation of the …
