Oil prices leap to $48 per barrel over high demand – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Oil prices leap to $48 per barrel over high demand
Vanguard
LAGOS—Crude oil prices have risen to $48.77 per barrel, showing $3.23 in excess of Nigeria's 2017 budget reference of $44.50 per barrel. The price of Brent which is usually used to benchmark the price of other oil grades rose from $47 to $48.77 per …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!