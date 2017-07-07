Pages Navigation Menu

Oil prices may crash further as France plans to ban petrol, diesel-driven cars

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

France is set to ban the sale of any car that runs on petrol or diesel by 2040. Nicolas Hulot, France ecology minister, stated that the planned ban on fossil fuel vehicles was part of a renewed commitment to the Paris climate deal. BBC quoted Hulot as saying that France also planned to become carbon […]

