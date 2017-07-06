Oil spills: Ijaw youths protest aging pipelines in N-Delta – Vanguard
Oil spills: Ijaw youths protest aging pipelines in N-Delta
YENAGOA—IJAW youths have protested the incessant oil and gas spills in the Niger Delta and called on the oil companies to replace aging pipelines in the region. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. The youths, under the aegis of Ijaw Youth Council, …
