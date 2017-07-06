Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oil spills: Ijaw youths protest aging pipelines in N-Delta – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Oil spills: Ijaw youths protest aging pipelines in N-Delta
Vanguard
YENAGOA—IJAW youths have protested the incessant oil and gas spills in the Niger Delta and called on the oil companies to replace aging pipelines in the region. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. The youths, under the aegis of Ijaw Youth Council, …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.