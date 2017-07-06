Pages Navigation Menu

Okagbare Qualifies For 2017 World Athletics Championships – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Okagbare Qualifies For 2017 World Athletics Championships
Blessing Okagbare has qualified for the London 2017 World Athletics Championships after jumping 6.77m to finish second at the Hungarian Memorial Athletics Grand Prix. The University of Texas graduate has now exceeded the 6.75m mark set by the …

