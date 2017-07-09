Okoh: Nigerian leaders are reckless

By Clifford Ndujihe and Rotimi Ojomoyela

Tributes poured for the late former Minister of Education, Prof. Abraham Babalola Borishade, yesterday, as his remains were committed to mother earth in Usi-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

At the funeral ceremony, held at the Cathedral Church of Saint Andrew, Usi Ekiti, the Primate of Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Nicholas Okoh, came hard on Nigeria leaders, describing them as too corrupt.

Okoh, who delivered his sermon through the Archbishop of Ondo Province and Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Most Reverend George Lasebikan, called on Nigerian leaders to live lives worthy of emulation, saying “only what you do well on earth will speak for you after your demise”.

The Primate regretted that our leaders live lives without regard for death.

“You must take a cue from his (Borishade) life. What would people say about you after death? Will they praise or curse you?

Meanwhile, the Eastern Consultative Assembly, ECA, has criticised former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his opposition to restructuring of the country and separatist agitations.

ECA Secretary General, Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu Ukoh, said the former president and his military colleagues, who ruled the country, entrenched inequities and injustices that led to agitations.

He said former Obasanjo’s statement that “those advocating for secession should perish the thought” is both interesting and quite remarkable. “Interesting because Obasanjo had earlier called the same agitators fraudsters and miscreants, who should be ignored, and remarkable, because the same Obasanjo frustrated efforts by well meaning Nigerians to address the issues that gave birth to the agitation when he threw away the resolutions of the 2005 Political reform conference,”Ukoh told Sunday Vanguard.

The post Okoh: Nigerian leaders are reckless appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

