Okolie knocks out  Russell Henshaw in London

Nigerian born Cruiser-weight boxer Lawrence Okolie scored yet another early TKO defeating Russell Henshaw in the first round at O2 Arena (Millenium Dome), Greenwich, London on Saturday.

Okolie, who represented England at the Rio Olympics last year where he lost to Erislandy Savon of Cuba in the second round, dropped floored the experienced Henshaw twice on his way to his fourth successive knockout.

He took just 20 seconds to win his debut against Geoffrey Cave to win his professional debut at the Manchester Arena in March and also dropped Lukasz Rusiewicz from Poland and Czech Rudolf Helesic in the first round.

The 24 year-old born in Hackney born pugilist will be fighting at the Wembley Stadium on the 29th as an Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko under-card.

Okolie is an alumnus of Repton Boxing Club. The London based club has over the years partnered with the Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame chaired by Olawale Edun, engaging boxers from Lagos in England and Nigeria.

He took up boxing at Repton when he was 17 after being bullied for being overweight and is currently an undergraduate in Psycho-social Studies.