Okorocha intervenes in Imo Catholic Church crisis

•Tasks warring parties on Pope’s order

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State at the weekend waded into the bishopric debacle at the Ahiara, Mbaise Diocese of the Catholic Church. At the centre of the crisis is the rejection by the priests and laities of Peter Okpaleke as new diocesan bishop.

The governor, however, urged the warring parties to respect the decision of Pope Francis who endorsed Okpaleke to replace the late Victor Chikwe.

After a procession within the cathedral premises following restrictions by the police, the laities reaffirmed their rejection of the bishop, requesting instead for an incardinated head that is conversant with their culture.

Okpaleke has been having a running battle with the locals since his consecration in 2014. The appointment of John Cardinal Onaiyekan as diocesan administrator by the pontiff did little to the lingering crisis.

The governor, at a closed-door meeting with some priests before proceeding to address the parishioners, maintained his stand to stand by the Pope’s choice and as such, Okpaleke must be accepted as the bishop. He warned against the consecration of any of the 750 priests from Mbaise or any incardinated cleric with affinity to the place.

Okorocha cautioned that their insistence would make a mockery of the church, asking that peace should be allowed within the diocese.

He said: “I am here in Ahiara Mbaise Diocese to bring peace. I have been meeting with the priests of this diocese for over one hour now. And the meeting is all about peace, peace and peace. Peace is very expensive and the Bible says to us, pursue peace and not walk towards peace because peace is a very expensive commodity, but there can be no peace without justice.

“I am a Catholic, and I am also the Governor of Imo State. I have come here to see my people. And address you on the burning issues affecting this diocese. But I wish you could listen to me attentively so that you can go home with something.

“I have had a meeting with all the priests. I have listened to their anger, their grievances and I am aware of all the historical backgrounds following this agitation. But the moment we are now is a very difficult one. There are so many agitations, so many crises here and there and it looks like Satan has relocated his headquarters to Nigeria. But by the grace of God, we shall fight and destroy these satanic forces.”

According to Okorocha, the crisis touches him more than Biafra agitation, kidnapping, Book Haram, Niger Delta crisis among others.

A priest, Rev. Fr. Joseph Ezeji pledged allegiance to the papacy.

