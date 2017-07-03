Okorocha Is The Present Day Abiola – Gen Aboki

BY DONATUS NADI, Lafia

The former military administrator of old Kwara state, Gen. Ahmed Aboki has described Imo state governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha as the Moshood Abiola of this generation.

Aboki who made the statement in an exclusive interview with our reporter in Keffi local government area of Nasarawea state, stressed that philanthropy and magnanimity to every segment of the country has earned him the acceptability he enjoys in every part of the country.

The former director of Military Intelligence who said this in response to the numerous agitations by the Igbo nations said the Igbo race has the potential to produce competent president for the country who have demonstrated they have the capacity and the acceptability to do so in the likes of Owelle Okorocha.

He pointed out that his charitable nature which has earned him traditional titles from reputable traditional institutions across the country is a testimony to how he has been able to reach out to

other parts of the country which has invariably endeared him to Nigerians from all walks of life.

The retired army general also lauded the National Assembly for it ongoing effort towards power devolution, saying too much power has been concentrated at the centre which is counterproductive.

He also advocated for restructuring pointing out that the regions impacted better in the lives of their people as the state structure which currently obtains has promoted a culture of overdependence on revenue from the centre.

