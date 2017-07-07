Adwoa Safo trolled for claiming credit for Mahama project – Myjoyonline.com
Myjoyonline.com
Adwoa Safo trolled for claiming credit for Mahama project
Myjoyonline.com
MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has been subjected to relentless trolling on social media for claiming a school built in her constituency was through her personal efforts. The Deputy Majority Leader in a video that went viral on social media …
Okudzeto Ablakwa schools Adwoa Safo on Community Day SHS
Kwabenya SHS: Adwoa Safo's claims are outright falsehood- Former Education Minister
Video : Kwabenya Community Day SHS wasn't built by Mahama – Adwoa Safo
