Okupe Dumps PDP

Doyin Okupe, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has announced his decision to quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement yesterday, Okupe cited the leadership crisis in the party as one of the reasons he is leaving the PDP.

“It is with deep regret that I publicly announce my resignation from the PDP,” he said.

“It has to be public because the PDP no longer exists in my ward as a single unified party; it was when I joined it.”

The former presidential aide, according to TheCable, said political parties have lost their importance and identities because of nepotism.

“Today, political parties have lost their importance and identities. Once the candidate is Northern, his party is immaterial, all northerners irrespective of their professed party affiliation will vote for him.

“This is the major reason why there has been a total absence of opposition in the country in the last two years, and may probably be responsible for the polarisation and sharp ethnic divisions we are currently witnessing in the country.

“In the east, there is intense anger and loud call for secession, in the south-south, there is absolute indignation and very resolute demand for total control of their resources, while the south-west is bellicose and hell bent on true federalism and restructuring which many prominent northerners openly oppose for good or for bad.

“Under these circumstances, political parties have lost their flavour and relevance. Certainly, a party like my former party, PDP has no future in the evolving Nigerian political circus.”

He lamented that the leadership crisis of the PDP was worse in Ogun State as he could not fit into the groups of Ladi Adebutu or Buruji Kashamu.

“The situation in the country may in the nearest future require that matured men of goodwill standby to play a unifying role for political stability of the country. My membership of PDP may directly or indirectly preclude me from gratifying such noble and patriotic desire.

“Undeniably, I have been one of the major beneficiaries (not financially) of the PDP. But for a fact, the PDP and the APC are political platforms that have now expired or in the process of being so.”

He further stated: “Therefore, no matter my commitment and passion for this great party, the PDP, it has become menopausal and can no longer bear fruits. I have therefore decided to withdraw a bit and study the political situation more critically and thereafter take a decision soonest on my next political move.

“I will miss my friends, associates and co-travellers on this tortuous political journey and adventure. However, it is also still possible that our paths cross in the nearest future, which will be a delight.”

He said if it is God’s will to continue to participate in national politics, he would be back.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE.

