Olabisi Onabanjo University 2017/2018 UTME/DE Admission Screening Form On Sale.

This is to inform candidates who applied for admission in Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State that the institution will conduct a Post-UTME (PUTME) Screening for candidates who wish to be admitted into the University for 2017/2018 Academic year. The screening shall be conducted from Wednesday 26th July to Wednesday 9th August,2017. CANDIDATE THAT ARE …

The post Olabisi Onabanjo University 2017/2018 UTME/DE Admission Screening Form On Sale. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

