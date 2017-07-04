Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bread-seller turned model Olajumoke allegedly bleaching her skin – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Bread-seller turned model Olajumoke allegedly bleaching her skin
NAIJ.COM
Olajumoke Orisaguna is diversifying her time and putting some effort into making her reign in fame land longer. The bread-seller turned model recently launched her vlog and has started getting both positive and negative comments from fans. In less than
Bread Seller-Turned Model, Olajumoke 'Drops It Hot' In New Vlog SeriesCHANNELS TELEVISION
"Olajumoke Sauce" : Watch episode 1 of Olajumoke Orisaguna's vlogPulse Nigeria
Watch Episode one of Olajumoke's new vlog series “#OlajumokeSauce”E60buzz (press release) (blog)

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.