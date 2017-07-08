Pages Navigation Menu

”Olisa Adibua And Others Sabotage Me On Radio” – Blackface

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

One of the pioneers of hiphop/dancehall music in Nigeria and former Plantashun Boiz member, Blackface has hit a shot at Olisa Adibua of The Beat 99.9 FM in an Interview with Wotzup ONTV. In the interview, he claims Olisa, and a friend of his called Razor, would rather play other music while they neglect his. …

