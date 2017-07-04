Olubadan cautions as Egungun festival begins – Vanguard
Olubadan cautions as Egungun festival begins
The yearly Ibadan Egungun Festival began yesterday, just as the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, has called for peaceful conduct from all sets of masquerades and their followers in the course of the 3-week-long …
