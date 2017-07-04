Olubadan lauds Skye Bank for rewarding loyal customers

THE Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji Aje Ogungunniso 1, has commended Skye Bank Plc., for rewarding loyal customers, making people happy and helping their businesses to grow. He said this during the presentation of N1 million cheque to Mrs. Ahmed Eniola Tolani, a civil servant who emerged the fourth lucky winner in the bank’s on-going “Reach for the Skye” millionaire reward promo which held at the palace of the monarch, weekend.

The Olubadan noted the commendable efforts of Skye Bank in encouraging savings culture in Nigeria and for giving equal opportunities to all customers to get a chance to win in the on-going “Reach for the Skye” millionaire reward promo. Mrs. Tolani, who runs a joint bank account with Omole Olagunju Akanni in Agbowo branch, Ibadan, was full of praises for Skye Bank at the news of her emergence as the fourth millionaire and particularly for putting smiles on her face even as people from all walks of life trooped out to witness the occasion.

Since it was introduced, the Skye Bank ‘Reach for the Skye Millionaire’ reward promo has been changing the lives of many for the better. The scheme, which is a product feature for its flagship savings products, has produced millionaires including Olusola Olusegun Ezekiel of Ikorodu branch in Lagos; Elizabeth Ohaeme of Mgbidi branch in Owerri and Buhari Aminu of Ibrahim Taiwo branch in Kano and other consolation prizes, thus encouraging savings culture amongst the mass market segment. Speaking on the Bank’s commitment, Group Head, Product & Innovation Group, Skye Bank Plc., Ndubuisi Osakwe said “the scheme provides a unique opportunity for the Bank to stay in touch and reward its savings customers, who have a unique role to play in the country’s economic expansion”.

“As a bank, we are committed to continually satisfy the needs of our customers as well as empower and encourage a savings culture in them, through initiatives like this and provide opportunities for them to establish small businesses with limited capital provided”, he said while commenting on why the bank kicked off the season 2 of the reward.”

“The reward focuses on retail banking that is anchored on the premise of building a long lasting relationship with our customers based on trust as well as supporting the financial inclusion drive of the CBN so as to bring a lot more people into the financial system and the formal economy”, Osakwe said.

The post Olubadan lauds Skye Bank for rewarding loyal customers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

