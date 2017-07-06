‘Olubadan not forced to accept chieftaincy review’

The Otun Olubadan, High Chief Lekan Balogun, has said the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, was not forced to accept the review of the city’s chieftaincy law.

Balogun, who is next in line to the throne, also said some chiefs initially opposed the review, thinking Governor Abiola Ajimobi had a hidden agenda.

The high chief addressed reporters during the celebration of Egungun Festival at his family home at Ali-Iwo in Ibadan, the state capital.

He said: “Initially, we in Olubadan-in-Council thought the governor had an ulterior motive. But we later understood that he meant well. He didn’t force anybody to accept the review.”

Balogun described the festival as a cherished culture in Ibadan.

Top members of the council attended the celebration, which entered its third day yesterday.

