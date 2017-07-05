Olympiacos FC announce signing of Nigeria’s Emmanuel Emenike – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Olympiacos FC announce signing of Nigeria's Emmanuel Emenike

Olympiacos FC announce signing of Nigeria's Emmanuel Emenike
Greece top side Olympiacos FC have announced the signing of former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike. The Greek club signed the ex-Nigerian international from Turkish side Fernabache for an undisclosed fee. READ ALSO: Super Eagles striker …
