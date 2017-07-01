Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Olympic medalist Joshua Buatsi makes impressive pro debut – ESPN

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


ESPN

Olympic medalist Joshua Buatsi makes impressive pro debut
ESPN
Joshua Buatsi (left) turns away as referee Ian John-Lewis steps in to stop his first professional fight against Carlos Mena. Paul Harding/PA Wire/PA Images. Facebook · Twitter · Facebook Messenger; Email; comment. 2:40 PM PT. PA Sport. Facebook
Anthony Joshua impressed by debut of Joshua BuatsiSkySports
Joshua Buatsi wins debut as Frank Buglioni and Conor Benn also win at the O2 ArenaBBC Sport
Joshua Buatsi wins on stunning professional debut with a devastating display at the Summertime BrawlThe Sun
The Nation Newspaper –BoxingScene.com –Boxing News and Views
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.