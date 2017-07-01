Olympic medalist Joshua Buatsi makes impressive pro debut – ESPN
Olympic medalist Joshua Buatsi makes impressive pro debut
Joshua Buatsi (left) turns away as referee Ian John-Lewis steps in to stop his first professional fight against Carlos Mena. Paul Harding/PA Wire/PA Images. Facebook · Twitter · Facebook Messenger; Email; comment. 2:40 PM PT. PA Sport. Facebook …
Anthony Joshua impressed by debut of Joshua Buatsi
Joshua Buatsi wins debut as Frank Buglioni and Conor Benn also win at the O2 Arena
Joshua Buatsi wins on stunning professional debut with a devastating display at the Summertime Brawl
