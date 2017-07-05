Omawunmi comes hard at record labels who discriminate against married women (Watch)

Omawumi thinks it is unfair for record labels to discriminate against women on grounds that careers are often cut short following marriage. Speaking with HipTV in a recent interview, the mum of two who recently dropped her third studio album ‘Timeless’, cited her career as an example and urged record labels to encourage female artists. …

The post Omawunmi comes hard at record labels who discriminate against married women (Watch) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

