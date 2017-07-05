Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Omawunmi comes hard at record labels who discriminate against married women (Watch)

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Omawumi thinks it is unfair for record labels to discriminate against women on grounds that careers are often cut short following marriage. Speaking with HipTV in a recent interview, the mum of two who recently dropped her third studio album ‘Timeless’, cited her career as an example and urged record labels to encourage female artists. …

The post Omawunmi comes hard at record labels who discriminate against married women (Watch) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.