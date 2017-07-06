OMG! Ferrari Releases Naked Pictures Of Him & Blac Chyna In Bed Wearing Jewelry Rob Bought (Photos)

It keeps getting messier! Rob Kardashian outed a guy, nicknamed Ferrari, who reached out to him after sleeping with Blac Chyna and wanted to expose her for money. Well the guy has now decided to admit that he’s truly sleeping with Chyna by sharing photos of them naked together in bed. What makes it even more shocking is that Chyna is wearing the $250k jewelry Rob bought her a few days ago.

Ferrari also confirmed that he cut the tags and wore the designer bathrobes Rob bought and kept in Chyna’s house. See that after the cut…

The post OMG! Ferrari Releases Naked Pictures Of Him & Blac Chyna In Bed Wearing Jewelry Rob Bought (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

