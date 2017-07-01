Pages Navigation Menu

Omg Wizkid And Davido Finally Settle Their Long Time Beef See Photos

Over the weekend, Daddy Yo and Baba Imade were at it again. At this point, you can call these two young men, the Tom and Jerry of Nigerian pop culture. They are always chasing themselves but never having a one-on-one square off. They shared the photo above. Source: Nairaland  

