Omoni Obioli, Chioma Chukwuka and Ufuoma McDermott joke about kissing RMD (photos) – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Omoni Obioli, Chioma Chukwuka and Ufuoma McDermott joke about kissing RMD (photos)
NAIJ.COM
Three celebrated Nollywood actresses, Omoni Oboli, Ufuoma McDermott, Chioma Chukwuka have started a kiss Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) competition on Instagram. On Thursday, July 6, Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo, celebrated his 56th birthday.
Actress Omoni Obioli, Chioma Chukwuka and Ufuoma McDermott struggle to kiss RMD
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!